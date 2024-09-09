Weather forecast has Doncaster ‘in a nice place’ ground-wise

The ground at Doncaster is expected to be ‘good’ when the Betfred St Leger meeting begins on Thursday.

The track was described as such on Monday afternoon, and with only light rain forecast for the coming week, the weather does not look set to present a challenge for officials on Town Moor.

The meeting gets under way on Thursday and runs to Sunday, with the Leger the title event on Saturday.

“We’ve currently got good ground, we seem to have missed a lot of the heavy rain that was around in the area,” said clerk of the course David Attwood.

“We only got two millimetres last night and through this morning, though it’s going to be quite unsettled through the next few days and we may get a few more spots of rain around that would still hold us in a very nice place for good ground.

“I anticipate that without any significant change to the forecast it will be close to good ground for racing this week.

“All summer we have missed most of the heavy rain around and that has helped us, we’ve got a lovely covering of grass and I couldn’t be much happier with it.

“I think it’ll hold quite nicely, if we don’t get any rain it may go good to firm in places but it would be unlikely to go to any extremes and we’re very happy with where we are at the moment.”