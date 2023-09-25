Weather key to Alshinfarah’s Rockfel run

Kevin Philippart de Foy’s Alshinfarah could be headed for Newmarket’s Rockfel Stakes after a pleasing juvenile campaign so far.

The Shadwell homebred filly, who is by Noble Mission, made a winning start to her career when taking a Doncaster fillies’ maiden over seven furlongs in July.

She followed that victory with another at Haydock, this time in a novice event that she won by a length and a quarter when the only filly in the field.

Alshinfarah then took a step up to Group Three level at ParisLongchamp in early September for the Prix d’Aumale over mile, making the running under Jim Crowley and missing out by half a length when passed in the final strides of the race.

Philippart de Foy was nevertheless encouraged by the run and all being well, the bay will drop back to seven furlongs to contest the Rockfel Stakes at Newmarket on Friday, a Group Two for which she is currently a 10-1 chance.

The trainer said: “The filly has been confirmed for the Rockfel on Friday and, depending on the weather, we will make a decision on Wednesday as to whether she runs or not.

“She came out of her French race in good form, she did a good piece of work on Saturday and we are very happy, everything is good with her.

“Her run in France was very good, she had to make the running for the first time over a mile, she was just caught in the last 50 yards but she didn’t disgrace herself at all. She was very gutsy.”