Wednesday racing action hinges on morning inspections
All four British meetings scheduled for Wednesday must pass inspections if they are to go ahead.
Catterick and Fontwell, who both race over jumps, stage precautionary inspections at 8am while the all-weather Flat meetings at Kempton and Lingfield are also subject to precautionary checks at the same time.
Officials at Catterick are seeing forecasts suggesting temperatures could dip as low as -5C or -6C, with a high of 4C.
Fontwell will stage a precautionary inspection due to a yellow warning for snow.
However, the track reports there is a good chance that by 8am rain will have moved in to help “dissipate any snow accumulation”.
Lingfield is subject to a similar forecast, with the rain expected to help clear the show.
At Kempton, after the possibility of morning snow being cleared by rain, there is the chance of further snow later in the day.
Newcastle’s Tuesday card was called off due to snow, while prospects already look bleak ahead of Carlisle’s meeting on Thursday.
The course is currently unraceable following a -6C frost and while it may rise to 4C at some stage, further heavy frosts are forecast.
An inspection will be held at 3pm on Wednesday to see if racing can go ahead.
