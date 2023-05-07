Weld and Aga Khan earn Leopardstown compensation

The Aga Khan may have been narrowly denied Qipco 1000 Guineas success at Newmarket, but there was at least some compensation at Leopardstown, where the owner enjoyed a double.

Whereas the vanquished Rowley Mile runner-up Tahiyra has already proven herself as a top-class operator, trainer Dermot Weld and the owner could have another on their hands in Azazat, who built on an encouraging third at the Dublin track last month to win the Captain Dara Fitzpatrick Memorial Maiden in impressive fashion.

The Camelot filly, sent off the 4-6 favourite, relished the move up to a mile-and-a-half and holds some exciting options moving forward, with entries in the Betfred Oaks and Irish equivalent at the Curragh. Ascot’s Ribblesdale Stakes is also a possibility, with her sights set to be raised on her next start.

“Colin was very happy with her,” said Kris Weld, assistant trainer to his father. “We took a gamble on two fronts, firstly taking on the colts and secondly, the rain overnight turning the ground close to heavy wasn’t ideal for her.

“They are getting through it and the timing of the race suited well, so we let her take her chance.

“She’s entered in the Ribblesdale and the Oaks. We’ll take it step by step and maybe a race like the Naas Oaks Trial might fit in her programme. She’s a nice filly going forward.”

Also in the colours of the renowned owner, Johnny Murtagh’s Sharlouk (6-5 favourite) broke his duck at the third time of asking in the opening John R Fitzpatrick Agricultural Contractor Maiden.

“He’s improving and probably didn’t stay the distance the last time. He travels like a very good horse in behind. He’s still learning,” said Murtagh.

“He’s a big, gross horse so I think he’ll improve with a bit of racing, but he has an engine.

“I’ve no firm plans but I’ll speak with Pat (Downes, racing manager) and the team.

“He cruises very well and, being by Zoustar, you would like to thing he would handle better ground as well.”

However, the owner missed out on a treble when Aidan O’Brien’s Warm Heart (13-8 favourite) claimed the other maiden on the card – the 10-furlong Clayton Hotel Leopardstown Fillies Maiden – by a length-and-a- quarter.

She was cut from 25-1 from 33-1 by Betfair for the Oaks and connections hope she could become a stakes performer in time.

“She’s a lovely filly and had two nice runs in maidens,” said Chris Armstrong, representing O’Brien.

“Coming here we thought she’d be very competitive stepping up in trip and Wayne (Lordan) gave her a lovely ride. It was a proper-run maiden from start to finish.

“She is a filly with plenty of class and one to look forward to over that trip. She could get a bit further, but there are plenty of lovely races for her at a mile and a quarter.

“Hopefully she is a stakes filly in the making.”