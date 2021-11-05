Weld anticipating a tough task as Tarnawa chases Breeders’ Cup double

Dermot Weld is under no illusions about the task facing Tarnawa as she bids to become only the third back-to-back winner of the Longines Breeders’ Cup Turf

The Rosewell House handler is no stranger to international success, making his mark Stateside when becoming the first European to win a Triple Crown race with Go And Go in the 1990 Belmont Stakes.

Weld also has two Melbourne Cups and a whole host of other races on the world stage on his illustrious CV, but a Breeders’ Cup win had eluded him until Tarnawa’s brilliant display under Colin Keane at Keeneland 12 months ago.

The trainer himself did not make the trip to Kentucky due to coronavirus restrictions, but nevertheless enjoyed the success from his home in County Kildare.

“It was a special occasion. My son Mark was there, and I watched the race with my wife Mary and my second son Kris,” said Weld, who has travelled to California this year.

“We were expecting a good run, but winning was an extra bonus. It was exciting – it was late in the evening, and we enjoyed it immensely.

“I’ve always enjoyed the challenge (of travelling horses) – in the early days, I probably was one of the first to travel horses across the world. We won the first international race run in Hong Kong and then we were very fortunate and won two Melbourne Cups.”

Tarnawa was completing a top-level hat-trick at Keeneland last season, following a pair of Group One triumphs at ParisLongchamp.

Dermot Weld at Del Mar (PA)

A year on, the daughter of Shamardal will defend her crown after successive defeats – although she has lost little in finishing second in both the Irish Champion Stakes and the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, just being denied by Torquator Tasso in the latter.

Weld added: “She’s a very brave filly, very tough and genuine and she gives 110 per cent every time she runs. She was tired for a week after Paris, so we let her have a nice easy time and freshened her up.

“A win in the Arc would have been special. She fought like a lioness, and unfortunately we just came up short.

“I don’t think the ground beat us in the Arc. She ran a superb race. I just think she had very little room to manoeuvre – and a very, very good horse beat us on the day. But he got a clearer run on the outside than we did.

“I think she’s equally good (as last season). I actually think she could be a slightly better mare this year – she’s developed every year and is training a couple of kilos heavier than last year.”

Tarnawa will start from stall 11 as she tries to follow in the hoofprints of previous dual winners High Chaparral and Conduit, with Weld admitting the prospect of a very fast surface is a worry.

She is a really, really good racemare that responds to every challenge she gets

He said: “I’m well aware what (ground) we are going to face is going to be a lot quicker (than last year), and it is a concern.

“I think it’s what makes a really true champion – if they can defend their crown on different surfaces a year apart.

“It will be a big challenge – a bigger challenge than last year, I believe. But equally she is a really, really good racemare that responds to every challenge she gets.

“She’s a very professional racehorse with a wonderful constitution, and that’s what enables me to travel her to different countries – her strong mental attitude and great constitution.

“I actually think luck in running will decide this race – if Colin can manoeuvre from where he’s drawn, that will be our biggest challenge.

“We’ve just got to get lucky, get the breaks and things go her way.”

Tarnawa leads a European challenge that also includes Roger Varian’s Teona, who missed the Arc on account of the testing conditions in Paris.

As a result, the daughter of Sea The Stars – who is drawn in stall 10 – will be making her first competitive appearance since inflicting a shock defeat on Snowfall in September’s Prix Vermeille.

“Her races didn’t go to plan earlier in the year,” said Varian.

“She ran in heavy ground and had traffic problems, but we left her alone – and she’s come back very strongly.

Hopefully she can get a good position, and we'll take it from there

“She’s in great form and comes out here peaking at this time of year – she didn’t have a busy summer. She’s a fresh filly – she hasn’t run since the Vermeille and proved herself to be a very good filly there.

“It’s all a bit of an unknown quantity after they hit the gates, but the good thing about her is she’s a natural athlete and she travels. She’s capable of staying on the bridle, and that counts for a lot.

“The Turf is obviously a very strong race, but I think she is fully deserving of her place and we’re looking forward to it. Hopefully she can get a good position, and we’ll take it from there.”

Japan will bid to provide Aidan O’Brien with another Turf success (Nigel French/PA) (PA Archive)

Aidan O’Brien has won the Turf on a record six occasions, with High Chaparral’s successive wins followed by victories for St Nicholas Abbey, Magician, Found and Highland Reel.

The Ballydoyle handler declared four for this year’s renewal, with Japan and Broome making the initial cut and first reserve Bolshoi Ballet getting a run after the well-fancied Domestic Spending was withdrawn. Mogul remains on the reserve list.

Japan’s last two starts have been in America, with a runner-up effort in the Sword Dancer Stakes at Saratoga followed by a sixth-placed finish in Belmont’s Turf Classic.

O’Brien said: “We’re delighted with him. His last two runs were very good, and he just got chopped off in his last two races.

“He’s very well, and we’re very happy with him and we’d be looking forward to seeing him run.

Broome is also in the mix (Nigel French/PA) (PA Wire)

“Broome won his Group One in France and has been very consistent really through the season.

“He needs to break well, because we would be very happy to lead.

“The thing about Bolshoi Ballet is he’s got plenty of experience out here.”

Charlie Appleby also saddles two runners who have experience of North American racing, with Jockey Club Derby victor Yibir joined by Canadian International-winning stablemate Walton Street.

“Walton Street is at the grand age of seven now and he’s one of the yard favourites,” said the Moulton Paddocks handler.

“He put up a good performance in Germany on his first start after a break, finishing just behind the eventual Arc winner Torquator Tasso, and then put up a dominant performance in Canada.

“He deserves to be there; he might not be good enough to win it, but he won’t look out of place.

“Yibir started the season running in Classic trials and running well, but not running the most straightforward races you’d like to see.

“He was gelded before the summer and won the Bahrain Trophy. He then disappointed us again at Goodwood, so we changed our tactics and and left the hood on at York, where he won the Great Voltigeur.

“The plan after that was always to head to New York for the Jockey Club Derby, and he won it well.

“That was a ‘Win and You’re In’ race to the Breeders’ Cup Turf. He goes there as one of the youngsters – but if he brings his A game, he’s going to be very competitive.”