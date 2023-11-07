West already dreaming of Breeders’ Cup return

Adam West is already looking forward to a trip to next year’s Breeders’ Cup with Live In The Dream after his stable star rounded off a memorable campaign at Santa Anita on Saturday.

Following a narrow victory on the all-weather at Lingfield on his first start of 2023, few could have envisaged the meteoric rise the rapid chestnut would enjoy through the remainder of the year.

A shock Group One victory in the Nunthorpe at York left West and owners Steve and Jolene De’Lemos eyeing an American adventure – and having shaped well on his first start Stateside at Keeneland last month, he headed to the west coast as a major contender for the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint.

It is testament to Live In The Dream’s eyewatering pace that even the American speedballs were unable to land a glove on him during the early stages of the five-furlong contest, but he paid for his early exertions late on and in the end was beaten just over a length into fourth place.

Both West and his pride and joy landed back on home soil on Monday evening – and while the trainer admitted to feeling the effects of the long journey home, he reports Live In The Dream to be none the worse for his experience.

“I got home late last night and so did the horse,” said the Epsom-based trainer. “He almost ran away with me this morning, so he’s obviously feeling good.

West feels the magnitude of the occasion in California may have contributed to Live In The Dream’s defeat, adding: “We put our best plan forward to give him every chance and I think we had him spot-on, but he just got a bit buzzy and ran a tiny bit free and that’s ultimately cost him.

“The day he won the Nunthorpe, there was a huge atmosphere, but Keeneland and the Breeders’ Cup are even bigger. It’s a lot more intense at Santa Anita and I think that just saw him go a stride too quick into the bend and that was it really.

“As he matures next year, I think he’ll settle into those big events a bit better. He was taking on the best of the best and we look forward to working back from the Breeders’ Cup at Del Mar next year.”

With a winter trip to Dubai ruled out, West will give his charge a well-earned break prior to preparing for major prizes in Europe in 2024, before ultimately heading back across the Atlantic in the autumn.

We want to take in as much as we can and get those experiences - and that he can provide us

He said: “I’ve spoken to Steve about ambitions and he’ll get a nice, long holiday now and we’ll probably start off a bit later next year.

“Ultimately, the main aim will be to defend the Nunthorpe title, but we might take in some other options internationally as well.

“We’ve got this lovely horse and we want to take in as much as we can and get those experiences – and that he can provide us.”