West Balboa lands knockout blow for Skeltons

The Skeltons enjoyed two notable handicap successes as both West Balboa and Midnight River did the yard proud at Aintree.

Firstly West Balboa soared to a unchallenged victory in the Village Hotels Handicap Hurdle.

Dan Skelton’s mare was the 9-2 favourite under his brother Harry after winning the Lanzarote Hurdle when last seen.

Avoiding the mares’ division due to its notable strength and depth this season, the decision to instead target this race paid off as the seven-year-old stepped up in trip.

After travelling well the market leader led over the final flight and then pulled clear to cross the line five lengths ahead of her nearest challenger.

“She was a fresh horse today and looked fabulous while the step up to three miles was always going to be a plus,” said the winning trainer.

“I knew we had a good mare on our hands, but the mares’ hurdle was so strong it was decided this would be an intermediate year before she steps up to the top level.

“The Lanzarote was £100,000 so you can’t say she hasn’t had a fair year, but next season she will be a player in all those Graded races and it’s something we’re all looking forward to with her.”

Harry Skelton added: “Dan’s a great leader who targets these races so well.

“There are so many important people in our team that combine to make it happen. Cheltenham is our Olympics, but this is another great meeting with the world’s greatest race.”

Midnight River continued a memorable afternoon when landing the William Hill Handicap Chase for the same rider and trainer.

A 15-2 chance for the three-mile-one-furlong contest, the chestnut was left to pick through the field after the final bend.

He jumped the last with just a rival before him and then pulled clear to triumph by a length and a half.

The trainer said: “He’s just a good horse that has always had great potential, and he’s done that off (a mark of) 151.

“He’s on the way up and it was a case of when we made the step up in trip.

“I felt Aintree was the right place.

“I was a bit concerned that Eldorado Allen was getting a soft lead, but we got a great start and he was never chasing the leader.

“The plan will be one run and then the Coral Trophy at Newbury.”