West hoping for Dream outcome to set up Nunthorpe defence

Live In The Dream bids to put his Haydock mishap behind him and return to his blitzing best in the Coral Charge at Sandown.

Speed out of the stalls is the trump card of last season’s shock Nunthorpe winner, but Adam West’s stable star was down on his nose as the gates opened in the Achilles Stakes which left him with a mountain to climb, while also racing into a strong headwind.

Having been gone through his paces at West’s Epsom base since, connections are hopeful they can now draw a line through Haydock as they continue to tighten the screw ahead of a return to York for his Nunthorpe defence next month.

West said: “We’ve jumped him out of the stalls since he fell on his nose last time and he didn’t have any hesitations over that, which I was grateful for, and we are excited to put Haydock and the Achilles behind us and get back to the positive feeling of the Temple Stakes run.

“The really strong headwind wouldn’t have helped him anyway in the Achilles and I’m not sure we would have beaten some of the six-furlong horses there with it being so testing into the wind as it was.

“I think a lot more mature people than me have said you can’t fight the things you can’t change, so that’s kind of what we had to swallow, but no one wants to see their early-speed sprinter fall on their nose coming out of the stalls.

“This is still not D-Day and the end goal is still the Nunthorpe. The Achilles didn’t really change anything (in terms of plans), but it does sort of feel like it with the emotions that came with the run there. We’re almost starting again and we will see where we end up.”

Live In The Dream has appeared twice over the course and distance, winning in handicap company before finishing second to Mitbaahy at Listed level.

Since then he has become one of the best speedsters in Britain over the minimum distance and 5lb clear of his nearest rival on ratings here, his team are confident he has the class and ability to deal with a wide draw.

West continued: “He’s drawn nine of 10 and I think Jack Channon’s improving horse has been given the best draw in four. However, that is not really a bother when we have the style of running that we do.”

The aforementioned Jack Channon horse is Desperate Hero who makes the move into Pattern company having won two on the bounce in handicaps.

Ed Walker’s Markova was second to Czech speedball Ponntos in France before not being disgraced in the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot, while a place ahead of him at the Royal meeting was Henry Candy’s Twilight Calls who is now tried in first-time cheekpieces.

He will be ridden once again by Ryan Moore, who is hoping that new headgear will help him exit the stalls in a timely manner having been sluggish at the start of his races of late.

Moore told Betfair: “What I said about him before Royal Ascot stands, and that is he is in with an excellent chance if he can get out of the stalls even adequately well.

“The starts are costing him dearly at the moment – hopefully the first-time cheekpieces could help him there – but he has still run very good races at Newmarket and Ascot this season, and a stiff five furlongs on decent ground really should suit him.”

Live In The Dream attempts to bounce back at Sandown on Saturday (Simon Marper/PA) ( PA Wire )