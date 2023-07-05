Westover to have a pacemaker in bid for Saint-Cloud gold

Westover will be aided by a pacemaker when he bids to get back on the winning trail in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud on Saturday.

Last year’s Irish Derby hero has twice come off second best in Group Ones this year, chasing home Japanese superstar Equinox in the Dubai Sheema Classic before filling the runner-up spot behind Emily Upjohn in the Coronation Cup at Epsom.

The four-year-old will head to France this weekend in a bid to double his top-level tally and will be joined by fellow Juddmonte-owned runner Malabu Drive, who recently joined Beckett having previously been trained in Ireland by Ger Lyons.

Of Westover, the trainer told Sky Sports Racing: “He looks well and I’m happy with him – he’s ready to go again.

“We didn’t want to get caught back on a slow gallop, so that’s what he (Malabu Drive) is there for and Dougie Costello will ride him.

“Saint-Cloud is a very fair track and a galloping track, which is obviously a positive for Westover.

“I think we might have gone a different route if he’d won the Coronation Cup – I was always quite keen to drop him back to 10 furlongs for the Eclipse if that had happened, but it didn’t, so we’re going to Paris instead.

“With a pacemaker to ensure a nice, even gallop, that will not only help the pace of the race, it will give Westover something to aim at, so that will help as well.”

While hesitant to make any plans beyond the weekend, Beckett confirmed a second tilt at the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes at Ascot on July 29 remains under consideration.

The Frankel colt was a disappointing favourite for the midsummer showpiece last season when he was far too keen to do himself justice and Beckett admits his exuberance is something that needs to be managed.

“It is always going to be there a little bit. He’s never going to change in that sense, it’ll just get a little better as he gets older,” the trainer added.

“It’s part of his make-up. He did it before the Derby, he was exuberant to post in the Irish Derby and the same for the Arc. In all three races he ran well, equally in Dubai. It’s just him.

“We’ve got enough time to run at Ascot if it goes well on Saturday and that will certainly be in our thinking

“I don’t have a strong view about what happens after Saturday, it’s only Saturday I’m concentrating on at the moment.”

The Kimpton Downs handler is set to be represented in the two Group One races at next week’s July Festival at Newmarket, with Remarquee and Prosperous Voyage both confirmed as intended runners for Friday’s Falmouth Stakes and Kinross in line for the July Cup on Saturday.

With regular partner Frankie Dettori suspended, Kinross requires a new rider following his seventh place in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes and Beckett has gone for a super-sub.

“William Buick will ride him and he’s in good shape,” he confirmed.

“He saw too much daylight at Ascot, he was too prominent from the outset. He’s a horse better running at horses rather than them coming to him.

“He still ran well and I’ve always wanted to run him in the July Cup. I would have run him in it last year if it had been slower ground and this time I’m not fussed – I think he’s older and hardier and will handle it now.”