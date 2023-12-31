Whip, National protests and start of Frankie’s ‘farewell tour’

Revised whip regulations, anti-Grand National protests and Frankie Dettori’s ‘farewell tour’ dominated the racing year in 2023. We look back on the first half of another campaign filled with its fair share of thrills and a good measure of controversy…

January

New Year’s Day is a busy fixture in the racing calendar and at Cheltenham we saw The Real Whacker land the Dipper Novices’ Chase and assert his place in the division for Paddy Neville. In Ireland, Minella Indo returned to form to take the Savills New Year’s Day Chase. In the following days Jack Kennedy suffered a heavy fall that left him with a leg injury – an incident that inspired Davy Russell to make a U-turn on his retirement and return to the saddle for Gordon Elliot. A cold spell then saw the jumping calendar rather sparse for a few days as both the Clarence House at Ascot and Lingfield’s Winter Million were affected. The former meeting was rescheduled and held at Cheltenham, with Editeur Du Gite a surprise winner for Gary Moore. Ahoy Senor took the Cotswold Chase and around the same time there was a milestone in the career of Willie Mullins, who hit 4,000 career winners. The month closed with news of an unprecedented sanction for trainer Ronan McNally, who was banned for 12 years for various infringements relating to integrity.

February

New whips rules were enforced by the British Horseracing Authority with the disqualification of two horses, Lunar Discovery and Mavis Pike, earning riders Charlotte Jones and James Turner bans of 14 and 20 days respectively. A total of 20 suspensions were handed out in the first week of the regulations. Shishkin proved himself back to his brilliant best with a comprehensive victory in the Ascot Chase. Tom Scudamore announced his immediate retirement from the saddle, while Oisin Murphy made a winning comeback from his 14-month ban for alcohol and Covid breaches. Philip Hobbs trained his 3,000th winner via Zanza in Newbury’s Denman Chase. Panthalassa produced a remarkable front-running performance to strike gold for Japan in the $20million Saudi Cup. Mostahdaf turned the Neom Turf Cup into a procession in Riyadh. At Leopardstown, Galopin Des Champs ran away with the Irish Gold Cup and State Man strode to a decisive victory over Honeysuckle in the Irish Champion Hurdle. Lord North outclassed his rivals in the Winter Derby at Lingfield. Kemboy rolled back the years with a heartwarming victory in the Bobbyjo Chase at Fairyhouse. Jim Lewis, owner of three-time Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Best Mate, died at the age of 88. The Jockey Club scrapped dress codes at its 15 racecourses to make racing more “accessible and inclusive”.

March

Willie Mullins was again the main man at the Cheltenham Festival, with Gold Cup hero Galopin Des Champs the headline act among his six strikes. He also landed Grade One wins with El Fabiolo (Arkle), Energumene (Champion Chase), Impaire Et Passe (Ballymore) and Lossiemouth (Triumph), all partnered by Paul Townend. However, Mullins had to settle for second best in the Champion Hurdle with State Man, as Nicky Henderson’s Constitution Hill secured a stunning success. JP McManus finished the week as the leading owner, with his highlight being the 33-1 Stayers’ Hurdle victory of Sire Du Berlais. Irish handlers prevailed 18-10 in the Prestbury Cup and there was no more popular raider than Honeysuckle, who brought the curtain down on her phenomenal career with an emotional win in the Mares’ Hurdle. Alan King’s Major Dundee was an impressive winner of the Midlands Grand National at Uttoxeter in the colours of the late Trevor Hemmings. Japanese ace Ushba Tesoro finished strongly to beat the Simon and Ed Crisford-trained Algiers in the Dubai World Cup. Equinox demolished his opposition in the Dubai Sheema Classic, while Lord North completed a Dubai Turf hat-trick under Frankie Dettori. Trainer John Spearing died at the age of 82 and Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning rider Bryan Cooper retired at just 30. Liam Burke rode a Limerick bumper winner at 66, having last tasted victory in the saddle in 1988.

April

Corach Rambler was a superb winner of the Randox Grand National for Lucinda Russell and Derek Fox. He jumped into the lead at the final fence, pulled away when passing the elbow and held off a closing Vanillier. Animal rights activists delayed the start of the Liverpool showpiece, with Merseyside Police arresting over 100 people. Constitution Hill and Shishkin gave Nicky Henderson a Grade One double on day one of the meeting. Kitty’s Light pulled off a spectacular double for Christian Williams, landing the bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown just seven days after his Scottish Grand National success. Willie Mullins took top honours in nine of the 12 Grade One contests at the Punchestown Festival. Lossiemouth, Echoes In Rain, State Man, Impaire Et Passe, El Fabiolo, Klassical Dream, Gaelic Warrior, Energumene and Facile Vega all did the business at elite level – although Fastorslow upset Galopin Des Champs in the Punchestown Gold Cup. Mullins also prevailed in the Boylesports Irish Grand National when I Am Maximus lunged late to claim victory at Fairyhouse. Paul Nicholls was crowned champion jumps trainer for the 14th time, with Brian Hughes the top jockey. Chaldean unshipped Frankie Dettori when coming out of the stalls in the Greenham Stakes at Newbury, won by Isaac Shelby. Andrew Balding and Oisin Murphy enjoyed an All-Weather Championships Finals Day treble at Newcastle with Berkshire Shadow, Desert Cop and Notre Belle Bete.

May

On the first day of the month, Aidan O’Brien’s Paddington landed the Listed Tetrarch Stakes, a first step up to stakes level for a colt we would here a lot more of. The Guineas meeting arrived at Newmarket, with Mawj claiming a popular 1000 Guineas success for Saeed bin Suroor and Chaldean providing Andrew Balding and Frankie Dettori with victory in the 2000 Guineas. At the same fixture it was Via Sistina who took the Dahlia Stakes and former Derby winner Adayar who returned to action to win the Gordon Richards Stakes. At Chester’s May meeting, Savethelastdance streaked home in the Cheshire Oaks by a stunning 22 lengths, while San Antonio took the Dee Stakes and Arrest the Chester Vase. York was the next port of call, where Azure Blue took the Duke of York Stakes, The Foxes landed the Dante and Giavellotto was the Yorkshire Cup winner. Modern Games landed the Lockinge despite Chindit, the second-placed horse, trying to bite him in the final strides of the race. Desert Crown returned from injury to tackle the Brigadier Gerard, where he was defeated by Owen Burrows’ Hukum after nearly a year off the track. The month reached an end with Paddington taking the Irish 2,000 Guineas and Tahiyra the fillies’ equivalent.

June

The Derby meeting at Epsom ran under the threat of more action from Animal Rising, but nothing could detract from Auguste Rodin’s fine success and the triumph of Frankie Dettori and Soul Sister in the Oaks. Across the Channel the French Derby went the way of Ace Impact for Jean-Claude Rouget – another horse we would come to hear more of later in the campaign. Grand National-winning trainer Oliver Sherwood announced his retirement to take up a role as assistant to Harry Derham. Focus then turned to Royal Ascot, with five days of top-class Flat action in Berkshire as the King made his first appearance since his coronation. On day one, Triple Time was a surprise winner of the Queen Anne, with River Tiber landing the Coventry and Bradsell returning to the track to win the King’s Stand before Paddington’s brilliant performance in the St James’s Palace Stakes. On the Wednesday Crimson Advocate scored for America in the Queen Mary Stakes, with Rogue Millenium a popular winner for Tom Clover in the Duke of Cambridge Stakes before Mostahdaf made light work of the Prince of Wales’s Stakes with a four-length win and Big Evs landed the Windsor Castle. On Thursday the Ascot Gold Cup went the way of Dettori and Courage Mon Ami, a fairytale win in what was expected to be his final year, and on Friday King Of Steel became a Royal Ascot winner for Amo Racing when prevailing in the King Edward VII Stakes. On the same day Shaquille overcame a slow start to land the Commonwealth Cup for Julie Camacho and Tahiyra continued to impress when taking the Coronation Stakes. The ever-popular Pyledriver won the Hardwicke Stakes on the final day of the meeting before Naval Crown was the winner of the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes.