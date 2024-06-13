White Birch and Auguste Rodin set to renew rivalry

White Birch and Auguste Rodin are on course to meet again in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot on Wednesday.

Last season’s dual Derby winner Auguste Rodin had the edge in those Classic contests, but currently has ground to make up on John Joseph Murphy’s grey, who has won all three of his races this term.

Nevertheless, the bookmakers have Aidan O’Brien’s runner as their favourite, expecting him to come forward from the Tattersalls Gold Cup.

French challengers Horizon Dore, Zarakem and Blue Rose Cen are set for action, while Inspiral – who is likely to run in the Queen Anne on the opening day – Alflaila and 2020 winner Lord North are also among 13 confirmations.

James Tate’s Royal Dress, a luckless third at Epsom in the Princess Elizabeth Stakes, has been supplemented for the Group Two Duke of Cambridge Stakes. The winner of that race, John and Sean Quinn’s Breege, features in the 19 possibles, too.

Surprisingly, there is no Aidan O’Brien representative, but his son Joseph can choose from Goldana, Gregarina and Rogue Millennium, last year’s winner when with Tom Clover.

John and Thady Gosden’s Laurel and Willie McCreery’s Ocean Jewel are other major contenders.

A big field looks assured in the Queen Mary, with 36 youngsters entered, including Wesley Ward’s Burning Pine and Saturday Flirt, Aidan O’Brien’s Fairy Godmother and Andrew Balding’s Kassaya, a half-sister to Guineas winner Chaldean.

There are 17 in the Queen’s Vase, with Aidan O’Brien responsible for seven, including the promising Highbury, who won by seven and a half lengths last time out.

Balding’s Derby fifth Sayedaty Sadaty and Roger Varian’s Defiance are others of note.

A total of 66 remain in the Royal Hunt Cup, with the weights headed by last year’s runner-up Sonny Liston.

Ouzo, Holloway Boy, Notre Belle Bete and Beshtani are others towards the top.