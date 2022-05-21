Whoputfiftyinyou takes Silver Bowl gold at Haydock

Whoputfiftyinyou is now undefeated in four starts after landing the Cazoo Silver Bowl Handicap at Haydock for David Probert and Clive Cox.

The Twilight Son colt won his maiden at the same track as a two-year-old before taking a Kempton novice and then going on to win a seven-furlong Newbury handicap on his seasonal debut.

A 6-1 chance for the Haydock contest, Whoputfiftyinyou struck from the rear of the field and began to cut through from the final furlong pole to eventually prevail by half a length from 13-8 favourite Mighty Ulysses.

“That was very impressive, we were concerned enough on the turn when he did just lose his footing and he dropped the bridle totally for a bit, but he’s clearly very talented,” Cox said.

“We’ve always witnessed that really impressive turn of foot he’s got and he had to do that. He almost got there easily in the end, so I was astonished.

Whoputfiftyinyou at Haydock (Richard Sellers/PA) (PA Wire)

“He’s a very laid back type and it’s a great characteristic to have. He’s just done what he’s had to and while it hasn’t been a big surprise, he’s kept astonishingly well and that was a big step to take today. I’m delighted for Paul and Clare Rooney (owners) and it’s nice when you get those horses.

“We’ll keep taking it a step at a time, but we’d be hoping that he’s a Britannia horse. We said we’d go there if he won this and there’d be no reason to change that really, but we’ll see.”

The two-mile Cazoo Hell Nook Handicap went the way of Andrew Balding’s Valley Forge, who was victorious under Probert as the 4-1 joint favourite and now heads the market for next month’s Northumberland Plate.

Probert said: “We travelled really well into the race and as we were going through the motions my whip kind of went missing for a stride or two, so I just had to gather him and he recollected himself really well.

“He’s seen the extra two furlongs out really well today and he’s shown previously that he’s got ability when winning the Melrose at York last year.

Valley Forge (second right) (Richard Sellers/PA) (PA Wire)

“Conditions aren’t too much of a worry, so he’s a lovely horse who’s progressing well and hopefully there’s more to come. Now he’s seen the trip out well, I suppose there will be a few more options opening up for us.”

Galasheils-based trainer Katie Scott enjoyed success in the Cazoo Florida Handicap as Colinton struck at 11-2 to record a length win under Sam James.

The four-year-old has got his head in front three times already this year and has risen 18lb in the handicap rankings as a result.

“He’s a super tough little cookie. He’s gone up 18lb in the handicap this year, so today was a case of finding out if he’s a Saturday horse and he’s done it in fine style,” Scott said.

Katie Scott’s Colinton (Richard Sellers/PA) (PA Wire)

“I think he’s caught his owners a bit by surprise as he’s not really bred to stay, so he was probably handicapped for the wrong trip, which left him well treated when he moved into the staying division.

“We didn’t expect him to win that so we’ll go home and see what the handicapper says on Tuesday and make a plan for him.”