Wide draw for Tarnawa ahead of Breeders’ Cup Turf defence
Tarnawa has been handed a wide draw in stall 13 for the Breeders’ Cup Turf at Del Mar on Saturday.
Dermot Weld’s mare is seeking to defend the crown she won at Keeneland 12 months ago, and will again be ridden by Colin Keane.
Aidan O’Brien has two contenders in the shape of Japan and Broome, after electing to run Love in the Filly & Mare Turf.
Japan has been drawn in 14 under Ryan Moore, with Broome and Frankie Dettori in eight.
Further strong European representation comes in the shape of Roger Varian’s Prix Vermeille heroine Teona, drawn in 12 and to be ridden by David Egan.
Charlie Appleby also has two chances – Yibir (William Buick) in 10 and Walton Street (James Doyle) in seven.
In the Filly & Mare Turf, Love has been handed stall six, with last year’s winner Audarya widest of all in 12 as she seeks to repeat her famous victory for James Fanshawe, this time with Buick aboard.
Ocean Road is a runner for Hugo Palmer and Oisin Murphy in stall 10.
Appleby has Master Of The Seas (Doyle, stall one) and Space Blues (Buick, stall three) in the Mile, where Mother Earth is in nine for O’Brien and Moore. Pearls Galore is in 12 for Paddy Twomey and Billy Lee.
In the Classic, Knicks Go is in stall five and his Brad Cox-trained stablemate Essential Quality is on his inside in four. Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit has stall eight.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox