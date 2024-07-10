Wife and two daughters of commentator John Hunt killed in crossbow attack

The wife and two daughters of commentator John Hunt have been killed in a crossbow attack at their home.

Carol Hunt, 61, who was married to the BBC 5 Live and Sky Sports Racing presenter, and two of their daughters died in Ashlyn Close, Bushey, Hertfordshire, on Tuesday evening.

A massive manhunt has been launched for their suspected killer, Kyle Clifford, 26, who is believed by police to be armed and in Hertfordshire or north London.

Messages of condolence have begun pouring in from figures within the racing world.

ITV and Sky Sports Racing commentator Matt Chapman said: “News like this is shocking enough but on a personal level even more so when it involves a friend and colleague you totally respect.

“There are no words here. Just the wish to let John know we love him and racing loves him. There are loads of us who he can talk to should he need or want to.

“John is an outstanding commentator and broadcaster – but he’s also just a lovely bloke.”

A statement from Sky Sports Racing read: “Everyone at Sky Sports Racing is deeply saddened by the tragic deaths in Hertfordshire and our thoughts are with our colleague John Hunt, his family and friends at this awful time.”

As part of a note sent to BBC 5 Live staff on Wednesday, the organisation said: “The news today about John Hunt’s family is utterly devastating.

“Our thoughts are with John and his family at this incredibly difficult time and we will provide him with all the support we can.”