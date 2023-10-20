Will Frankie finish with a flourish on Champions Day?

Ascot racecourse helped develop Frankie Dettori into the world-famous jockey he became thanks to his ‘Magnificent Seven’ in 1996, on an afternoon which evolved into Qipco Champions Day. So it is fitting he will bid farewell – at least it seems he will – to British racing at that meeting this weekend.

That incredible day saw Dettori win all seven races, at cumulative odds of 25,095-1 – a feat which saw some bookmakers go bankrupt.

What is Champions Day?

British Champions Day is the richest day of racing in the UK with £4 million in prize-money up for grabs. With the ultra-competitive Balmoral Handicap, the Group Two Long Distance Cup and four Group Ones, the afternoon showcases the best of British racing – and this year offers racegoers the chance to say goodbye to Dettori. Champions Day is an upgrade on the British Festival of Racing, which in 1996 became headline news thanks to one man.

So, can he do it again?

His day begins on last year’s Ebor winner Trawlerman in the Long Distance Cup in which Trueshan and Kyprios will prove tough nuts to crack. Kinross won the British Champions Sprint 12 months ago and has been a very reliable ally for Dettori in recent seasons. Free Wind faced a tough test in the Arc but will be more at home in the Fillies & Mares Stakes, while Chaldean has a live chance in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes. Picking up the ride on King Of Steel in the Champion Stakes is a real boon and suddenly Dettori has an enviable book of rides.

What are the chances of a flying dismount?

Frankie took his trademark flying dismount idea from Angel Cordero Jr, a leading rider in America when the Italian rode as a youngster in the States. He brought it over to Europe and the racegoers loved it, with it adding to Dettori’s growing profile every time he rode a big-race winner. According to the bookmakers, this year his best chance of a winner is Ralph Beckett’s Kinross in the Sprint.

What are the bookmakers saying?

Nicola McGeady of Ladbrokes said: “It’s most likely the last time we will say this, but the man we fear most heading into the weekend is of course Frankie Dettori. With a potential five-timer on the cards, Dettori is giving us a few more sleepless nights before he starts a new chapter in the US.”

Lee Phelps, a spokesperson for William Hill, said: “While Frankie Dettori is now set to ride on in the US next year, Champions Day is still a chance for British crowds to wave farewell to the flamboyant rider and he’s sure to want to sign off riding in the UK with a big win.

“We make Dettori 5-4 to ride one winner and take his total to 10 Champions Day wins, while he’s 3-1 to boot home two or more winners on Saturday.”

What are Ascot doing to mark the occasion?

Dettori was at London’s South Bank last week promoting the afternoon. However, the morning took an unexpected turn when he announced he was no longer retiring but heading to ride in California for the winter. Nevertheless, he is still insisting Ascot is his European farewell.