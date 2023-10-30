William Buick announced as ambassador for Autism in Racing
Buick, who landed the final Group One of the season at Doncaster on Saturday on Ancient Wisdom, recently highlighted that his son, Thomas, is autistic.
When approached by Autism in Racing founder Bobby Beevers regarding getting involved, he was delighted to accept the role.
Buick said: “I’m delighted to be an ambassador for Autism in Racing. It is something which is very personal to me and my family and it is very close to my heart.
“I am naturally very supportive of what Autism in Racing is doing across our courses with autism-friendly racedays. They are raising autism awareness across the industry which is brilliant.”
Beevers said: “We are deeply honoured to welcome William as an ambassador and have assured him that this will in no way interfere with his riding commitments. His agreement will provide a tremendous fillip to all those involved.”
