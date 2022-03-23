Williams keen to go for Scottish National gold

Christian Williams has Ayr’s Coral Scottish National in his sights with both Kitty’s Light and Win My Wings.

Win My Wings was a well-backed winner of the Eider Chase at Newcastle last time out, while on the same afternoon Kitty’s Light finished second to stablemate Cap Du Nord in the Coral Trophy at Kempton.

Initially Williams was keen to split his two stayers up, but with the Ayr race coming before Aintree this season the Glamorgan-based handler feels he has a good chance of taking a large share of the £150,000 prize back to Wales.

“The plan is to run them both. We had been think of holding Win My Wings back for the bet365 Gold Cup, but at the moment we’re aiming both at Ayr,” said Williams.

Kitty’s Light (right) went close in the Bet 365 Gold Cup last season (Alan Crowhurst/PA) (PA Archive)

“I’m keen to support the race. I’ve always respected the Scottish National meeting and we’re now in a privileged position to be able to aim horses at it, fingers crossed.

“We figured six months ago that with it coming before Aintree this year it might not be as strong as normal so we were keen to target it.

“To be going to the Scottish National with chances is great, it’s a great sponsorship from Coral with great prize-money so we’re keen to support it.

Win My Wings won the Eider Chase last time out (David Davies/PA) (PA Archive)

“Kitty’s is only six and nothing that age has won it, but they told me last year a five-year-old couldn’t win the bet365 Gold Cup and he did everything but win it. We don’t take much notice of statistics, especially where he is concerned.

“The ground should be perfect for the pair of them, it was decent ground at Newcastle when the mare won (Win My Wings) so she should have a good chance, she was very impressive at Newcastle.

“That was her first time over an extended trip and she should have learned a good bit from that.”