Williams mapping out plans for weekend wonders

Christian Williams has big spring targets in mind for the trio of horses that provided him a day to remember.

The Welsh trainer enjoyed a superb Saturday on February 26 when landing an Eider Chase-Coral Trophy double with Win My Wings and Cap Du Nord respectively.

The latter also came home ahead of stablemate Kitty’s Light, who was second by two and three-quarter lengths in the valuable Kempton handicap.

Win My Wings is now likely to head for the bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown at the end of the season, in which Kitty’s Light was an unlucky loser 12 months ago.

After the Newcastle victory there was also talk of heading across the channel with the mare, who landed the two-and-a-quarter-mile Prix Pansa at Compiegne in May last year and as a result took nearly £20,000 in prize-money home to Wales.

“She’ll go in the old Whitbread I’d say, the bet365, she’ll probably have an entry in the Scottish National as well but I’m just a little bit mindful that it might cut up a little bit this year because the Grand National runners will be taken out of it,” the trainer said.

“We definitely will go (to France), not for the same race with her but we’ll try to do a bit of damage in France as well.”

Cap Du Nord has the Betway Chase in his sights, a Grade Three event run prior to the Grand National on the final day of Aintree’s flagship meeting in April.

“Cap Du Nord will go to Aintree on Grand National day next, for the three-mile handicap chase,” said Williams.

“He’s flying after the other weekend, I’m looking forward to having my first Aintree winner with him!”

Cap Du Nord winning the Coral Trophy Handicap Chase at Kempton (Simon Marper/PA) (PA Wire)

Kitty’s Light is another who will have an entry in the Scottish National and is more likely to head to Ayr than to take up his engagement in the Midlands Grand National at Uttoxeter.

“Kitty’s Light will go for the Scottish National, I think, I wouldn’t have thought he’d go to Uttoxeter,” Williams said.

“I’d like to keep him over three miles because I think he can win a big race over three miles, but the owners might persuade me to run him over a bit further.

“I’d like to wait until the Grand National next year before I step him up, but the owners will probably want to go for the Scottish National I’d say.”

Williams’ red-letter day was also a significant milestone for jockey Jack Tudor, who steered Cap Du Nord to success at Kempton, as the victory brings the young rider just one victory away from losing his claim altogether.

“It was a brilliant day, unbelievable, and the main thing was a good win for Jack who is one win away from losing his claim now,” said Williams.

“It’s fantastic for him and the whole team, it was a great day.”