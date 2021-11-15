Williams seeking rain for Secret Reprieve – but not hopeful for this weekend

Evan Williams is desperate for rain to allow him to run last season’s Coral Welsh National winner Secret Reprieve.

The seven-year-old has not run since taking the rearranged Coral marathon in early January, just missing the cut for the Randox Grand National at Aintree in April.

Williams scratched Secret Reprieve from the early-closing Stayers’ Handicap Hurdle at Haydock on Saturday, but has given him an entry in both Double Daily Rewards With Betfair Graduation Chase and the My Odds Boost On Betfair Handicap Chase on the same card if rain does come.

He's entered in the graduation chase and the three-mile chase. I'm just needing to get him out somewhere, but I wouldn't run him unless there was soft in the description

“I took him out of the hurdle race because it just wouldn’t be right on that ground for him round there over hurdles. If it was very soft, I’d have looked at it,” said the Llancarfan handler.

“I’ve put him in a couple of chases on Saturday, but he is a very unlikely runner. I entered him because I would desperately like to run, but I imagine we won’t be going. He’s entered in case there is a shower up there, then we’re in if we needed to go.

“I don’t think there’s any rain in the forecast, but I’ve said that before and it’s teemed down. If he’s not in, he can’t run.”

Silver Streak remains on target for the Betfair Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle (Alan Crowhurst/PA) (PA Archive)

Another of Williams’ stable stars, Silver Streak, would prefer the ground to stay as it is ahead of the Betfair Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle on November 27.

“That’s the plan – he’s grand,” Williams added.

“He’d want things to keep dry, but we could do with rain for a few others. That’s how it goes. It suits some and doesn’t suit others.”

The eight-year-old grey will bid to make amends for last year when he was carried out by a loose horse at the second flight. He has already had a run this term, finishing second to Sceau Royal at Kempton last month.