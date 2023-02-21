Williams waits on Kempton call for Cap Du Nord

Christian Williams will make a late call on whether to allow Cap Du Nord to make a swift return to action and bid for back-to-back victories in the Coral Trophy at Kempton on Saturday.

The 10-year-old was a clear-cut winner of the prestigious handicap 12 months ago and struck gold for the first time since in last weekend’s LK Bennett Swinley Handicap Chase at Ascot.

Cap Du Nord would carry a 5lb penalty for that win if he were to turn out just seven days later and Williams admits the £150,000 prize is tempting.

He said: “We’ll probably make a final decision on Thursday morning, but he came out of Ascot in great form, so we’ll see.

“We could wait for the Scottish National, but it’s a very valuable race on Saturday, there might not be a whole lot of runners and we feel it’s a track that suits him very well and the ground will suit him.

“We’d like to see how the race cuts up before we decide whether to take a chance or not.”

Kitty’s Light made it a one-two for Williams when chasing home Cap Du Nord in last year’s Coral Trophy, before finding only another stablemate too strong in the Scottish Grand National in Win My Wings.

Kitty’s Light is 8lb lower in the weights than this time last year following an underwhelming season thus far and while he also has the option of running at Kempton again, Williams is currently favouring a trip to the north east.

“We’ll probably go to Newcastle for the Eider Chase with Kitty’s, as long as the ground doesn’t go too soft up there,” the Welsh trainer dded.

“If Frodon runs at Kempton it keeps us out of the weights a little bit, so I would have thought Kitty’s will go to Newcastle. If Frodon doesn’t run, then he’ll probably go to Kempton for the prize-money.

“He hasn’t won for two years and was struggling to win off those higher marks. The handicapper has given him a chance and the horse deserves to win a feature race, so let’s hope it’s on the weekend.”