Willie Mullins starting to formulate National plans

Trainer Willie Mullins – Capodanno (11st 4lb), I Am Maximus (11st 2lb), Janidil (11st 2lb), Asterion Forlonge (11st 1lb), Stattler (11st 1lb), Classic Getaway (11st), James Du Berlais (10st 9lb), Bronn (10st 8lb), Mr Incredible (10st 7lb), Adamantly Chosen (10st 5lb), Meetingofthewaters (10st 4lb), Glengouly (10st 3lb) and Ontheropes (10st).

“Once we get a look at the weights in more detail then we’ll be firming up plans for the National. There are some very interesting looking ratings there and we’d love to have horses with real chances for the race.

“It would be an honour to have another winner of the Grand National on our CV (with Hedgehunter), but we’ve already been very lucky to have won it once and been placed a couple of times. It’s a world-renowned race and always a great day out for anyone with a runner in it – it’s the day that Liverpool is on the world map.

“The Grand National is certainly an option for Capodanno, and Mr Incredible (unseated at 24th fence last year and not run since) is one who could come back this year. I’m very happy with his work at home.

“If Meetingofthewaters got in he’d be very interesting.”

Sam Waley-Cohen, owner’s son and Grand National-winning jockey – Noble Yeats (11st 8lb)

“Emmet Mullins is rightly called out as a genius and I think if anyone can do it (train Noble Yeats to win a second Grand National) then Emmet can.

“The plan is still to run him at Cheltenham (in the Stayers’ Hurdle) and then at Aintree. He’s obviously got a liking for the course at Aintree and he’s in good form. Everyone likes a nice weight but we’ll see if he can do it again.

“In many ways (his Grand National win in 2022) still feels like yesterday and feels fresh in the memory. It was such a great day. It’s just great to see him running with such enthusiasm and showing what he can do.

“We always get excited weeks before the Grand National so it’s such a privilege to have a horse like him. It’s so hard to have a horse in these races so I’d say we’re already excited and by the time the day arrives everyone will be nearly boiling over!

“It’ll just be a great family day. My kids will come up and my parents will be there. It’ll be great.”

Trainer Jonjo O’Neill – Monbeg Genius (10st 4lb)

“I worked him this morning and he went lovely. We’re all set for Kelso (Premier Chase, March 2). It’s a nice prep race and the right timing.

“He’s had a few mishaps, nothing serious, and he missed the Welsh Grand National and the Warwick race (Classic Chase), but he’s in grand form now.

“He’s a good jumper normally and he stays well but whether he has enough class for the Grand National, it’s a classier race now, that would be a bit of a doubt if it came down to the last half-mile.”

Trainer Gary Moore – Nassalam (11st 4lb)

“I’d have liked him to be given a bit less (weight), but it could be worse. I did send in an email stating my facts, that while he did win very, very well nothing has come out of the race (the Welsh Grand National) and won since and he’d want to be winning that race if you were even thinking of entering him in the National.

“He overachieved and they underachieved – that’s my thinking. But I guess you need to be that high to get in!

“I’ve never had a Grand National runner before and I’m actually looking forward to training a horse for it. It’s another thing and I’m looking forward to it.

“He had a little break and now we’re starting to try to bring him along slowly. He probably won’t need the ground to be really heavy over four and a half miles.”

Trainer John McConnell – Mahler Mission (11st 1lb)

“I knew he got up to 158 after the Coral Gold Cup so it doesn’t come as much of a surprise. It’s fine isn’t it? It’s a nice weight.

“He’d be my first National runner. It’s very exciting to be going there with a horse and maybe a horse with a chance as well.

“He had a break after that run and he’s back now in full training. There is a possibility that we could give him a hurdle run maybe, but he’s fine and at the minute he’s very well.

“He definitely wouldn’t be going to Cheltenham though. He doesn’t need to be having a hard race before the National.

“Obviously you need an awful lot of luck and you need to be 110 per cent for it, but he certainly ticks a lot of the boxes.”