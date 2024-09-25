Wimbledon Hawkeye has the Royal Lodge in his sights at Newmarket

James Owen is looking to serve an ace at Newmarket this weekend when Wimbledon Hawkeye heads to the Juddmonte Royal Lodge Stakes.

A first winner for his sire Kameko when scoring at Kempton on debut, he found the podium in the Superlative Stakes on his second outing before splitting Classic hopes The Lion In Winter and Ruling Court when the silver medallist in the Acomb Stakes at York.

The Gredley Family-owned youngster has been the star of Owen’s Flat team and the trainer is keen to see how much improvement is lurking in the locker as the talented colt steps up in distance on the Rowley Mile on Saturday.

“It looks like the right race for him and he has been training really well since the Acomb,” said Owen.

“My first two-year-old runners were generally needing their experience, but he won on debut and then came on really well in the Superlative and then again at York. His figures have improved each run he’s had and hopefully they continue to do so.

“I’m really enjoying training the two-year-olds and he’s a homebred out of one of the Gredley Family horses (Eva Maria) as well, so that’s what is really nice. We’re in a privileged position and really enjoying it.”

A five-time UK champion trainer of Arabian horses, Owen has enjoyed great support from Wimbledon Hawkeye’s owners since expanding his business to train under rules on both the Flat and over jumps.

As well as Wimbledon Hawkeye to look forward to this weekend, Grade One-winning chaser Allmankind could make his first appearance for Owen at Market Rasen on Saturday, while the Gredley silks will also be seen aboard Burdett Road in Newmarket’s Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Godolphin Stakes on Friday.

The Listed event is poised to be the final Flat appearance for the Royal Ascot winner before he resumes a career over obstacles that saw him land Grade Two honours as a juvenile hurdler last November.

“It’s a lovely race for him we thought and being back at Newmarket will really suit him,” continued Owen.

“He settled well for Harry Davies at Chester and I think he heads there with a good chance.

“After this he will head to the Masterson Holdings Hurdle for four-year-olds at Cheltenham – I would say this will be his last Flat run before we go back hurdling.”