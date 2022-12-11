Win Marilyn swoops late for Hong Kong Vase victory
Win Marilyn produced a storming late run to deny French raider Botanik in the Longines Hong Kong Vase at Sha Tin.
Trained by Takahisa Tezuka and ridden by Damien Lane, Win Marilyn had not been beaten far in the Queen Elizabeth II Cup on her latest start and sealed her first Group One success in style.
Senor Toba set out to make all in the 12-furlong contest, with William Buick setting in second aboard the Andre Fabre-trained Botanik while Ryan Moore and Stone Age, who is trained by Aidan O’Brien sat on his heels in third.
It looked as though Buick was in prime position in the straight when Senor Toba began to back pedal, but Lane was lining up Win Marilyn for her run, sweeping round the outside of the field.
Fellow Japanese runner Glory Vase, who was bidding for a third successive win in the race, tried to go with her, but Win Marilyn was just too strong.
Botanik held on for second, with Glory Vase third and Stone Age fifth. His fellow O’Brien inmate Broome failed to figure in the finish.
Tezuka said: “After the Queen Elizabeth II Cup, we got together and unanimously decided to target this race.
“The mare was at her optimum trip and Damien gave her the perfect ride.
“It’s my first winner here and I’m incredibly proud.”
Lane added: “I’m breathing a sigh of relief to break my duck here. She showed such a good turn of foot in the QEII when I thought the horse that beat us was something special.
“I’m proud to be a part of Japanese racing and getting on good horses like her.”
