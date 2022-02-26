Win My Wings takes flight to land Eider gamble

Win My Wings landed one of the gambles of the season with victory in the Vertem Eider Handicap Chase at Newcastle.

Available at 20-1 on Friday, the nine-year-old was backed into 11-2 favouritism and supporters of the Christian Williams-trained mare had little to worry about in the marathon chase.

Settled at the rear by Ryan Mania, the combination picked off their rivals one by one on the final circuit and Win My Wings found herself among a leading group of four with half a mile to run.

They included Classic Chase winner Eclair Surf, 10lb higher than for his Warwick win and who jumped well at the head of affairs.

Court Master and Innisfree Lad were also still in contention – but eyes were continually drawn to Win My Wings, with Mania sitting pretty.

She put the race to bed at the second-last and was in no danger when Mania eased her down in the final 50 yards, allowing Eclair Surf to close back up to be beaten a length and three-quarters.

Innisfree Lad was third with Court Master fourth.

“I’m delighted,” said Williams.

“We thought she had a good chance all week and we put the cheekpieces on and thought it would help her in the early part of the race. And she jumped and travelled great. It was a great pleasure to watch.

“It was great to watch with with the owners and family. We fancied her more after the race than before! I am a little overwhelmed by it, but it is always good to have big winners like this.

“We will probably go to France again now for the race she won last year (Prix Pansa Hurdle at Compiegne).”

He added: “She didn’t scope quite right three weeks ago, but we managed to get her back in good form. She scoped good two days ago and that was brilliant.

The cheekpieces, I felt, were needed just to help her in the early stages with her jumping and it paid off

“We took a chance with the cheekpieces, I got a bit of stick for it but I felt we needed to improve a little bit to win the race and they might help her, she travelled sweet all the way.

“She comes to herself in the spring and went there in good form.”