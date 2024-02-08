Windtothelightning fancied to go well at Warwick
Oliver Greenall expects another bold showing from Windtothelightning in the TrustATrader Warwick Mares’ Hurdle on Saturday.
While the six-year-old is taking a big jump in class and is facing Jamie Snowden’s Cheltenham Festival winner You Wear It Well, Greenall is buoyed by the fact that only four will go to post for the Listed race.
The winner of four of her seven races under rules, Greenall, who trains in partnership with Josh Guerriero, hopes she can pick up some black type before potentially going chasing next season.
“She’s a mare on the up and I couldn’t believe that there was only four runners,” he said.
“She seems well, she’s had plenty of time since her last run, she should like the ground and she’s a tough, honest little mare.
“I can’t quite believe we are where we are with her to be honest, because she’s not flashy at home at all. She wasn’t over-expensive and when we first got her, she was a bit workmanlike and we didn’t have great expectations.
“We’re just delighted really that she keeps progressing and hopefully she’ll run well again.
“I think she’ll get three miles in time and, while she is a little bit small, I think she’ll go chasing.”
Dan Skelton’s Get A Tonic also runs, along with Mel Rowley’s Blue Beach.
