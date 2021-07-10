Winter Power sizzles on the Knavesmire
Winter Power is set for a return to the Knavesmire after a blistering performance in the Listed John Smith’s City Walls Stakes at York
The filly bounced back from an unplaced run in the King’s Stand at Royal Ascot to produce a convincing success as 9-4 favourite under David Allan.
The Nunthorpe Stakes is now on the agenda, a Group One test run over the same course and distance in August, but trainer Tim Easterby would like to see the three-year-old rein in her enthusiasm a touch.
“That was pretty impressive,” Easterby said.
“David said he wasn’t in control of her, she was going too quick.
“She’s got to get settled, if she doesn’t settle she won’t get home.
“She won it well, but she has got to settle because she was doing too much.
“She’ll go for the Nunthorpe, whether we’ll go to Goodwood I’m not sure.
“She won’t be short of speed but you’ve got to be in control.”
The victory was the second leg of a York double for both trainer and jockey, who teamed up earlier on the card to take the John Smith’s Nursery Stakes with Atomic Lady.