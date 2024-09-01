Without Words has the answers as O’Brien bags Tipperary hat-trick
Without Words pounced late to deny Matilda Picotte in the Coolmore Stud No Nay Never Fairy Bridge Stakes at Tipperary.
Joseph O’Brien’s was not beaten far when fifth in the Listed Ruby Stakes at Killarney when last seen, but nevertheless was a 40-1 chance when stepping back up to Group Three level.
Under Mikey Sheehy she took her place in a field of eight, with Paddy Twomey’s Super Sox the 5-6 favourite and last year’s runner-up Matilda Picotte a 5-2 shot.
The latter shot to the front, with Without Words held up at the back and still in last place with two furlongs left to cover.
From there she progressed rapidly, passing all of her rivals before locking horns with the gallant Matilda Picotte and surging ahead in the final strides of the race to prevail by a length.
Sean Corby, representing O’Brien, said after the stable’s third win of the day: “She ran well the other day (in Killarney) and Dylan (Browne McMonagle) felt she needs a good gallop to aim at and she got it there.
“She can be a little bit keen but settled lovely today with the pace that was on. She picked up well and just got there – in fairness, Matilda Picotte stayed going well.
“She is a talented filly when things fall right for her. That’s a career best today and she’s going the right way.
“It’s been a great day, the horses are running really well.”
