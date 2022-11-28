Wizard weaves Kempton magic for Moore

The Wizard Of Eye was a surprise 20-1 winner of the Listed British Stallion Studs EBF Hyde Stakes at Kempton.

The three-year-old was making his second start on the all-weather after a turf campaign that peaked with a second-placed run behind Rocchigiani in the Group Three Thoroughbred Stakes at Goodwood in July.

He has not shown the same sparkle since in three runs, most recently coming home ninth of 11 when making his first start on the all-weather in the Churchill Stakes at Lingfield.

Sent off the outsider of four runners under David Egan as a result, The Wizard Of Eye was ultimately a comfortable winner when striding home three and a half lengths ahead of Roger Varian’s Tinker Toy.

David Simcock’s Cash, second to subsequent Irish Derby winner Westover in the Group Three Classic Trial at Sandown, was the evens favourite and came home a further neck behind in third.

“He lost his way a little bit but he scoped bad after Newmarket (Joel Stakes, sixth of six) and he didn’t stay a mile and a quarter the other day,” said winning trainer Stan Moore.

“We put cheekpieces on him as David rode him and said maybe he is keeping a little bit back for himself.

“Even though people said he had been running disappointing, there were still good horses not too far in front of him. He hasn’t had any easy races and he has faced some tough races.

“He was seventh in the Saudi Derby, and he was beat nine lengths in the 2000 Guineas and he was only beaten three lengths in the Greenham.

“He showed what he is capable of today. He is a proper horse but he is still a big baby. He is 17.3 (hands) so he is massive and there is still plenty of improvement in him.

“This is fantastic. He has won his maiden and been Group Three-placed twice, but he hasn’t been given the credit for what he has done.”

As regards to future plans, Lambourn handler Moore hinted at another trip to Saudi Arabia next year, if an invite is forthcoming.

He added: “We might just give him a chance to mature a bit but we will see. He is a tricky enough to place.

“We will see what the handicapper does. We wouldn’t mind going to Saudi Arabia again if we got an invite to one of their races.”

The Wizard Of Eye was a third winner on the card for Egan, who earlier struck aboard the Roger Varian-trained pair of Azure Angel (8-11 favourite) in the British Stallions Studs EBF Fillies’ Restricted Novice Stakes and Dragon Icon (4-1) in the British EBF Novice Stakes.