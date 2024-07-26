Wolf Of Badenoch set for Vintage test

Wolf Of Badenoch will bid to follow in the hoofprints of Hugo Palmer’s Classic hero Galileo Gold in the HKJC World Pool Vintage Stakes at Goodwood on Tuesday.

The son of Pinatubo made an impressive start to his career when making a successful debut at Doncaster last month in the colours of Fitri Hay and is poised to step up to Group Two level in Sussex.

Palmer has history in the seven-furlong contest, with Galileo Gold claiming victory nine years ago before going on to win the 2000 Guineas and the St James’s Palace Stakes the following season.

The Manor House handler is keeping his fingers crossed Wolf Of Badenoch can add his name to the roll of honour next week, but is is well aware he has plenty on his plate.

He said: “Look it’s a big step up for him, but he’s trained really well since his win and we’re very much looking forward to it. It’s been the plan for a long time.

“He did well didn’t he (at Doncaster)? I was impressed by him, but particularly Jamie Spencer was impressed by him that day. Let’s hope he can step up.”

Galileo Gold lined up in the 2015 having won two of his three previous starts and Palmer admits his latest promising juvenile has big shoes to fill.

He added: “Galileo Gold had rather more experience going into the race, but he won it on the way to better things of course. I was on honeymoon so I wasn’t actually there!”