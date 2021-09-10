Wonderful Tonight retired after sustaining fetlock injury

Wonderful Tonight has been retired (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
13:59pm, Fri 10 Sep 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Wonderful Tonight has been retired after suffering a condylar fracture in a fetlock on Friday morning.

Trainer David Menuisier intended to run his stable star in the Prix Foy at ParisLongchamp on Sunday – should the ground have been suitable.

However, following confirmation of the injury by vets, the decision has been taken to retire the dual Group One winner.

“She did her final piece of work this morning and was due to go tomorrow morning first thing to France,” said Menuisier.

“She cooled down fine and it wasn’t until two and a half hours later that she couldn’t put her foot on the ground. The vets took a X-ray and she has a little condylar fracture in her fetlock, so it is game over.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Racing

PA