Woodhay Wonder completes valuable Newmarket double

Woodhay Wonder picked up her second valuable prize of the season with a stylish display in the £150,000 Tattersalls October Auction Stakes at Newmarket.

Tom Ward’s youngster had already bagged over £50,000 when landing a similar event on the July course in August and having been kept fresh for this competitive six-furlong heat, struck gold once again in the hands of PJ McDonald.

Despite Woodhay Wonder’s proven prowess in these contests and also having Group-race form in the book, it was Heather Main’s Zoulu Chief who was sent off the even-money favourite in search of a hat-trick on the Rowley Mile and in typical fashion was soon blazing a trail in the hands of Gina Mangan.

The duo had shot clear with two furlongs to run, but the petrol tank was soon to flash red as Woodhay Wonder and McDonald made stylish headway to creep into the contest.

The daughter of Tamayuz was ridden to lead inside the final furlong and as Zoulu Chief ultimately faded into fifth, the 5-1 second-favourite skipped clear to record an impressive four-length success.

“After her last start we were quite keen to give her a bit more time and come here,” said Ward.

“With the money on offer you can’t turn your nose up in it at all.

“She has been so well at home, and I was coming here more confident than I was last time. She is definitely coming together much better as the season is going on.”

It is the second successive year that a horse has completed the Newmarket sales race double and Ward was delighted to land another big pot for his father Toby, who owns the horse alongside Matthew Webber.

He added: “Dad will be buying a few yearlings and I’ve already got a few lined up for him.

“He is delighted, as is Matt. They are both lucky owners for me and I’m delighted what this filly has done today.

“She just gets a bit fresh behind the stalls and we will have to work on that, but as long as that is the only thing we have to do that is not a problem. She is a nice filly going forward.”

She will now be put away to return with 1000 Guineas aspirations next spring, with Ward earmarking Newbury’s Fred Darling as the place to put her Classic credentials to the test.

“She looks to me like she will go seven (furlongs) and possibly a mile a next year which is quite an exciting prospect,” continued Ward. “She has got enough size and scope about her that she is not just a two-year-old.

“I don’t think we will come out again at this stage. I think she is definitely a filly for next season. We could go to Newbury for the Fred Darling. If she does strengthen as I hope over the winter then it would be great race to go for.

“It is huge for us as we are only a small team in Lambourn that is trying to get bigger.”