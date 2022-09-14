Wray anticipating late challenge from The East as Racing League concludes

Despite the Racing League looking like a two-horse race between London and The South and Wales and The West, Racing League CEO Jeremy Wray is not ruling out The East region causing an upset as the six-week competition draws to a close at Newcastle on Thursday evening.

It is Matt Chapman’s team that is out in front on 613 points ahead of the final seven races at Gosforth Park, but Sophosc’s victory at Southwell last week means that Jamie Osborne’s Wales and The West are in striking distance, just 36 points behind on a total of 577.

However, it is The East region, made up of some of Newmarket’s finest talent, that Wray believes could shake up the competition on the final night of action.

Haunted Dream ridden by Roy Dawson (yellow) wins for The East during week five of the Racing League at Southwell (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Rupert Bell’s side has slowly crept into contention since the halfway stage and having secured a one-two in the last Racing League race that took place, are now within 100 points of the table-toppers on 516 points.

“I wouldn’t rule out The East with the resources at their disposal. If they can get the right ones there, they are going to be a threat and it looks to me like they have quite a strong team out,” said Wray.

“The structure of the competition has allowed us to enter the last night with definitely two and maybe three teams in with a shout of winning it.”

The Racing League fixture at Southwell was abandoned after two races last Thursday following the announcement of the Queen’s death. The sport resumed on Sunday with a bumper nine-race card featuring the rearranged St Leger at Doncaster and Wray is keen to channel the example set by those on Town Moor on Thursday night.

As well as the tournament now being a 37-race contest with the five from Southwell lost from the competition, some of the usual razzmatazz of the Racing League will be toned down for the finale as the sport continues to pay its respects.

“The two races will stand from last week and the competition will lose the other five races and it will end up with 37-races forming the League,” said Wray.

“Obviously set against where we are with the Queen’s funeral, due respect will be paid to that and as a result there probably won’t be some of the over-exuberance we might otherwise have seen, but I don’t think it will detract from a fantastic evening of sport.

“It will be done in the right way, as we saw racing do at Doncaster for the St Leger, where I think they got it spot on and we will try to copy that in terms of setting the right tone. But it is the culmination of an exciting competition and we are looking forward to it.”

All the racing we've had in Racing League has been competitive, but with full fields it will be fantastic

And for that final night of competition, only one race did not have a full compliment of 14 runners declared, with Wray excited for what he anticipates to be a fiercely-competitive card.

“I’m delighted with the turnout for the final night,” he continued. “It’s good, a tremendous turnout and it will be super competitive.

“All the racing we’ve had in Racing League has been competitive, but with full fields it will be fantastic. That is a huge credit to all the managers of the teams, people like Ireland who have at times struggled to get people together, I’m pleased for them and it will be a great night.”

One of the stars of the Racing League this year has been Frankie Dettori, who lit up Lingfield on week two of the competition and was also on the scoresheet when the tournament first visited Gosforth Park.

Wray is grateful for his participation and is delighted to see him adorned in the red silks of Wales and The West for a third time on the final night.

He said: “I really hope there are several other personalities emerging from the weighing room that will be carry the flag and take over from him in the future.

“But there is no doubt he is still the biggest draw in the game and the fact he is coming to ride at the Racing League for a third week and he is going to be there on the final night, we are very grateful and it really adds to the excitement.”