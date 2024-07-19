Yah Mo Be There swoops late to land Rose Bowl in style

Yah Mo Be There swooped from last to first to land the Ire-Incentive – Pays To Buy Irish Rose Bowl Stakes in good style at Newbury on Friday.

Trainer Richard Spencer and owner Phil Cunningham had hoped the son of Mohaather could follow in the footsteps of their Rajasinghe and strike in the Coventry Stakes after finishing a narrow second at York on debut.

Royal Ascot did not go to plan for the well-regarded youngster and with sights lowered to Listed level, he was slowly away from the stalls as the northern pair of Kevin Ryan’s I Got Soul and Karl Burke’s Jungle Drums set the early fractions.

However, jockey Jamie Spencer was simply waiting for the perfect moment to strike and approaching the two-furlong pole he began manoeuvring the 9-2 second favourite into a position to challenge.

He eventually unleashed his mount to make a winning run, coming through to lead with a degree of ease inside the final furlong and then surging a cosy length and a quarter clear of Jungle Drums who kept on gamely for second.

Richard Spencer was thrilled to see the colt not only shed his maiden status but also highlight his top-class potential, with a move up to seven furlongs and Doncaster’s Champagne Stakes highlighted as a next port of call.

He said: “I was pleased he was able to put that unlucky run at Ascot when he got hampered behind us. It was a good run at York on debut and we thought he’d go to Ascot and run a very big race and he just had no luck. But today he has got back on track and has shown us what we’ve seen at home.

“They didn’t go very quick and I think you can upgrade the performance because they didn’t go quick early and he has then quickened off a very slow pace to win very well. He only got one flick to do so and he is an exciting horse.

“We’ve held him in high regard all winter and throughout the spring we thought he was very nice. I think we are only going to see better from him when he steps up to seven furlongs later this season and hopefully a mile next year.

“We have two by Mohaather in the yard and they both have very good minds and show us good ability so we are pleased with the purchases and hopefully the sire can show us he can produce some nice horses with his offspring.

“All being well, if he comes out of it well, I would say the Champagne Stakes would be where he heads next.”