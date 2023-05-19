Yashin upsets Emily Dickinson and company in Saval Beg

Emily Dickinson’s Ascot Gold Cup claims took a knock as Yashin produced a 14-1 surprise in the Saval Beg Levmoss Stakes at Leopardstown.

Aidan O’Brien would have hoped to dominate the staying scene again this year with Kyprios, but with his superstar five-year-old on the sidelines there is space at Ballydoyle for a horse to step up.

O’Brien has long mentioned Emily Dickinson as one who could be capable of doing so, and she was odds-on to make it two from two for the campaign in this Group Three – which was won by Kyprios 12 months ago on his way to glory at the Royal meeting.

She took the field along in company with Icykel, but never looked like shaking her rivals off under Ryan Moore, with Joseph O’Brien’s Point King looking set for top spot only for Shane Foley and the Jessica Harrington-trained Yashin to arrive on the scene.

A brief duel ensued deep inside the final furlong, but as they flashed past the post almost as one it was Yashin – fourth in a Leopardstown handicap in October when last seen – who got the verdict by a short head. Point King’s stablemate Dawn Rising was third, with Emily Dickinson only sixth.

“The autumn plan would be the Melbourne Cup, but he’d have to get up a good bit to get there,” said Harrington.

“He stays well and he has to have good ground. We think he likes going left-handed.

“He was stuck wide there and keen all the way. Shane said he had no right to pick up and win like he did.

“I know it was only a short head, but he was always getting there.”

Harrington’s daughter and assistant, Kate, added: “We could have waited for the Group Three at the Curragh next week but when the ground was good here, the way he likes it, that was key. He could go to the Curragh Cup on Oaks weekend. We’ll plot a plan as he likes a bit of time between his races.

“The Melbourne Cup is Gerry (Byrne’s) dream. He bred him and it’s the first horse he’s bred, the mare is back in foal to Churchill.”

The opening Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden went the way of Deepone, who could now have Royal Ascot ambitions having obliged favourite-backers at 3-1.

“He’s a nice colt and he was ready to start today. Being drawn 17 I thought that he’d have to be good to win from out there and it was great that he did,” said Twomey.

“He’s a nicely-bred horse, he’s a Study Of Man who was a very good racehorse and a very well-bred horse, out of a Galileo mare whose dam won the Yorkshire Oaks.”

When asked if he could go to Ascot he added: “We’ll see how he is, there is a race there that might suit him. I haven’t thought past today but if that happens, great.

“He’s by a son of Deep Impact who was a Derby winner out of a daughter of a Yorkshire Oaks winner so I don’t think a trip will be a problem to him.”

Noel Meade found the winner’s enclosure when Winston Spencer showed significant improvement stepping up to a mile to land the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Median Auction Maiden.

“His full-brother ran in the first, he’s a totally different horse, smaller and sharper, and Leigh (Roche) came in and said he didn’t like that ground, he said he couldn’t let himself down on it. I said hopefully with this fella, after waiting for the ground, it wasn’t going to be the same,” said Meade.

“I like him a lot. He ran well the first day, he just got tired. I thought he had come on a good bit and I think he’ll come on a good bit again. I think he’s a decent horse.

“Leigh said he ran home very well at the end and he took plenty of pulling up.

“He’s a very well-bred horse, Coolmore bred him. His dam is a full-sister to Danehill Dancer.

“I’ve sort of put my life on Churchill as I bought five two-year-olds by him and I’ve got four three-year-olds by him. Hopefully he comes right for me.

“I thought Winston Spencer was a good name for this horse.

“I hadn’t thought any further than today with him, we’ll see what happens.”