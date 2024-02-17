Yeah Man stays on stoutly to win Haydock marathon

Yeah Man provided trainer Gavin Cromwell and jockey Sean Flanagan with their first ever success at Haydock with a dour staying performance in the Virgin Bet Grand National Trial.

The Irish raider was a 9-2 joint-favourite for the £100,000 feature, having finished a close second to Victtorino on his most recent trip across the water for Ascot’s Silver Cup in December.

With conditions ultra-testing, the three-and-a-half-mile contest was not for the faint hearted, and in the end it turned into a straight shootout between the bold-jumping grey My Silver Lining and Yeah Man, who stalked the mare into the home straight.

My Silver Lining looked to be travelling the better of the pair three fences from the finish, but Cromwell’s charge started to get on top late on and passed the post with a length and a half in hand.

Yeah Man is not entered in the Randox Grand National at Aintree but Cromwell, who decided against making the trip to Merseyside, is eyeing the Irish equivalent.

He said: “I’m delighted with that and I think he deserved it after a couple of defeats at Ascot.

“We weren’t sure about the ground, but he got through it well. I’d say we’ll go for the Irish Grand National now. He wouldn’t have got into it off his current mark, but he will get in now.

“I think we’ll skip Cheltenham, he may have an entry in the Kim Muir but I’d say he’s most likely to go for the Irish Grand National.

“I’ve never had a winner at Haydock before and I’ve never been. It’s a great result.”

Flanagan said: “It was a very good performance and I’ve actually fallen off him after the line. He just stood on himself and I went over his head.

“The only worry we had was the ground. He had one run on it last year (and disappointed), but I rode him that day and things just weren’t right for him on the day anyway and he didn’t finish out.

“He was duly rewarded today as he’s been knocking on the door and tipped up (at Ascot) two runs back.

“He jumped really well today, he’s a dour stayer and he’s done it really well.”