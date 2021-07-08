Yibir steps up in style for Trophy gains

Yibir added his name to Charlie Appleby’s team of smart three-year-olds when winning the Bahrain Trophy at Newmarket

Appleby won the Cazoo Derby at Epsom with Adayar and the Irish Derby at the Curragh with Hurricane Lane, and at the start of this season Yibir was probably held in just as high regard as those two.

He ended last year by winning the prestigious Haynes, Hanson & Clark conditions race at Newbury and held Classic aspirations himself.

Immediately behind Adayar when third at Sandown and second to Lone Eagle at Goodwood, this Group Three assignment was a first for the son of Dubawi since being gelded and also a first try at a mile and five furlongs.

Gear Up tried to make all, but he soon looked a sitting duck and with over a furlong to run James Doyle hit the front on the 6-4 favourite who comfortably saw off the previously unbeaten Mandoob by two and a half lengths.

Appleby said: “On the dam’s side of his pedigree, stepping him up in trip was always going to help him, but we tried it with Wild Illusion (sister) and she didn’t actually get the mile and a half.

Yibir leads them home at Newmarket (PA Wire)

“We’ve always felt this horse was a bit awkward in the last furlong or so of his races and he’s been gelded since his last start – we felt we weren’t getting the full potential out of him.

“I wouldn’t say it’s changed his home work as he’s always been a good work horse, but we thought coming into today, if we could just ride him cold, I felt he’d have the class to take himself there comfortably enough.

“Bar the last Classic of the year, he’s opened himself up for plenty of options. But we’re very fortunate at the moment that the three-year-old middle-distance camp is very strong.

“We’ll put him back in the pack and see who is going where and doing what over the next few weeks. There’s no immediate plans.”