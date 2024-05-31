Ylang Ylang eclipse leaves bookmakers smiling on Oaks day

Bookmakers came out on top after round one of their Epsom battle with Aidan O’Brien’s army of fans, as heavily-backed Betfred Oaks favourite Ylang Ylang was beaten into sixth place behind Ezeliya.

Ryan Moore’s mount was sent off at just 11-8 following strong support, but could never land a blow on the 13-2 winner.

Moore had earlier been at his brilliant best on Coronation Cup hero Luxembourg, who was backed in from 11-4 to 9-4 on course, but those losses were offset by defeat for popular 7-4 favourite Emily Upjohn.

Attention will now turn to the Derby, with O’Brien’s City Of Troy having been the long-time ante-post market leader on the back of his sensational juvenile form, but now needing to bounce back from a disappointing effort in the 2000 Guineas.

Los Angeles is another leading contender for the Ballydoyle camp, with O’Brien seeking a 10th blue riband triumph. But it is still his stablemate that the layers fear most.

William Hill spokesperson Lee Phelps said: “The amount of money that came for some of today’s favourites, particularly Ylang Ylang in the Oaks, had us worried that we’d have a terrible Ladies Day.

“However, with the Ballydoyle filly beaten, as well as Emily Upjohn in the Coronation Cup, it’s been a strong day for us bookies.

“There’s a long way to go yet, though, and the whole weekend will hinge on City Of Troy.

“He’s still our worst loser in the Derby and if we’re able to get him beat, it will almost certainly have been a couple of days on the Downs to remember for the bookies.”

Sam Behar of BetMGM added: “We were certainly happy to see Ezeliya win the Oaks, as she wasn’t particularly popular in either the ante-post betting or post declarations.

“All the money was for Ylang Ylang, and had she emerged victorious we would have been facing a significant pay-out, so we were really grateful to see the hot favourite turned over at Epsom.”

Coral reacted to Ezeliya’s impressive victory by promoting her to second-favourite for the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe behind Dante winner Economics.

“Ezeliya was a very impressive winner of the Oaks there and she could be a big player in the Arc should the Dermot Weld team decide to go there,” commented spokesperson Lewis Knowles.

“Fillies have an excellent recent record in the race and we now make her 14-1 to add her name to that illustrious roll of honour.”