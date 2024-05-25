Ylang Ylang leads 15-strong Oaks field

Ante-post favourite Ylang Ylang heads 15 confirmations for Friday’s Betfred Oaks at Epsom.

Trained by Aidan O’Brien, Ylang Ylang won the Fillies’ Mile on her final juvenile start and posted a fine effort on her 2024 bow, when beaten a length by Elmalka in finishing fifth in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket.

O’Brien also has Lingfield Oaks Trial second Rubies Are Red in the mix, along with Buttons, Everlasting and Opera Singer, who are all due to run in Sunday’s Irish 1,000 Guineas.

Dermot Weld is set to field leading fancy Ezeliya, winner of the Salsabil Stakes on her return, with fourth-placed Caught U Looking also in contention for Noel Meade.

The home defence is headed by the Ralph Beckett-trained pair of Chester Oaks winner Forest Fairy and Lingfield winner You Got To Me, who had half a length in hand of Rubies Are Red earlier in the month.

Beckett has also left in Lingfield third Treasure, who is owned by the King and Queen, and Seaward, who filled the same position behind Forest Fairy at Chester.

Musidora victor Secret Satire is Andrew Balding’s hope with the possible line up completed by Dance Sequence, Making Dreams and War Chimes.

Emily Upjohn will face a maximum of nine rivals as she tries to defend her Holland Cooper Coronation Cup title.

Fifth behind Rebel’s Romance in the Sheema Classic at Meydan in March, she is a general odds-on favourite to make a winning start in Britain this term.

O’Brien has four to choose from, although Auguste Rodin is due to run in Sunday’s Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh.

Last year’s St Leger hero Continuous, Luxembourg and Hans Andersen are the other Ballydoyle runners to stand their ground.

The Harry Charlton-trained Time Lock finished second on her return in the Jockey Club Stakes at Newmarket and she is a notable addition to the field, with connections stumping up £25,000 to add her to the Group One event.

William Haggas has both Dubai Honour and Hamish engaged, with French contender Feed The Flame and White Birch rounding out the contenders, but the last-named runner is also declared in the Tattersalls Gold Cup.