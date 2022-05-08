08 May 2022

York beckons for Garrus

Charlie Hills’ Garrus is likely to contest the Group Two 1895 Duke Of York Clipper Logistics Stakes after a gallant run in defeat in the Abernant at Newmarket last month.

The grey was partnered by Ryan Moore for his second run of the season and was only narrowly denied a Group Three victory when beaten a short head by Chris Wall’s Double Or Bubble.

“He ran really well, we thought he was unfortunate not to win really,” Hills said of the performance.

Charlie Hills’ Garrus (left) (John Walton/PA) (PA Archive)

York is next on agenda for the gelded son of Acclamation, who landed the Barriere Prix de Meautry at Deauville last term and has prior form on the Knavesmire after taking the Listed Westow Stakes there as a three-year-old in his days with Jeremy Noseda.

“He’s going to run at York. He’s won nicely at York before as well and I would expect this track to suit him better than Newmarket,” said Hills.

