York challenge on the agenda for Sussex heroine Alcohol Free

Alcohol Free is set to take on the colts again next month after overcoming Poetic Flare in the Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood

Successful in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot in June, the Andrew Balding-trained filly attempted to make all in the Falmouth at Newmarket last time out but had to give best close home to Snow Lantern, who took her on again.

Champion jockey Oisin Murphy was determined to delay his challenge on this occasion and made sure he played his hand late.

After a slow early pace, Century Dream injected some speed into it a long way from home and caught a few rivals on the back foot.

Kevin Manning set off in pursuit on 11-8 favourite Poetic Flare and on entering the final furlong hit the front – but Jim Bolger’s 2000 Guineas and St James’s Palace Stakes hero was soon to face a bigger challenge, as Alcohol Free (7-2) quickened impressively and went on to win by a length and three-quarters.

Snow Lantern, who could have run in the Nassau Stakes over 10 furlongs later in the week, made up plenty of late ground to claim third, the same distance away, completing a one-two-three for the three-year-olds against their elders.

Oisin Murphy celebrates with Alcohol Free (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Balding said: “Maybe we got lucky with Here Comes When (winner in 2017), although that was hugely rewarding, don’t get me wrong.

“But this filly has already won two Group One races, so it was lovely to see her cement her place at the top of the tree.

“It’s a privilege, it really is. Just watching her at home in the mornings is demoralising for the other horses, we have to keep swapping the lead horse because she’s just so good. She’s hardly blowing afterwards, it’s just effortless for her.”

He went on: “I was awful (watching the race), I was calling Oisin all sorts of names! It was a rough race and I’m sure there were hard luck stories, but I think she was easily the best horse on the day.

“It’s just lovely to see her do that because we’ve always believed in her, it’s no easy task coming and taking on the colts and the older horses and to do it in that style is just fantastic.”

Looking to future plans, Balding suggested the daughter of No Nay Never could be seen on the Knavesmire next month.

He said: “We had a long debate yesterday, Mr (Jeff) Smith and I, about spending five grand of his hard-earned (money) keeping her in the Juddmonte (International).

“It’s a mile and a quarter, it’s a big ask, but as Jeff said, she’s won Group Ones already.

“We’ve got nothing to prove, but it’s a possibility she may turn up there.”

He added: “She doesn’t need too much (training), she doesn’t even need training to be honest, she does it all herself.

“She’s always been very good, right from the start, we ran her on one bit of work when she went to Newbury and absolutely hosed up.

“She’s been the victim of bad draws whenever she’s run and I think she probably could have won more – in the Guineas she’d have been placed if she was drawn in the middle or on the far side.

“There is trepidation with taking on any of those horses, Poetic Flare and Snow Lantern as well.”

She’s a champion. There’s no question in my mind, she’s the real deal

Smith last won the race in 1984 with Chief Singer, while he has also tasted Goodwood glory with the likes of Lochsong and Persian Punch.

He said: “This filly is something else, the way she has won that, it’s simply incredible.

“I’m thrilled to pieces, and what a wonderful job Andrew and the whole team have done.

“She’s a champion. There’s no question in my mind, she’s the real deal.”

Murphy paid his tribute to both the filly and the team behind her.

The rider said: “I can’t thank everyone at Park House enough. Alcohol Free really can be a handful in the mornings. Cassia has to deal with her every day and deserves a medal because she can be really tough work.

Oisin Murphy celebrates with Alcohol Free (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

“Anyone who follows me on Instagram will see that, when I go to tack her up, she looks like she is going to bite or kick me. Then when you get near her, she is quite the opposite. She is a special character.

“Alcohol Free is so, so talented and what a thrill I got from that. I’ve won this race before on Lightning Spear and last year it all went wrong on Kameko. Day to day, you have to just keep kicking.

“She thrives on racing, and she felt super on Saturday – we only went four furlongs, but I was full of confidence to be honest, particularly when the rain came.

“Jeff Smith has been an incredible supporter of horse racing for a long time. I don’t know how many employees there are at Park House Stables, but they all play their part and this will mean the world to them.”

I felt he was spinning on the ground and going up and down on one spot

Manning felt ground conditions had not played to the strengths of Poetic Flare.

He said: “It was the same story as in Paris (sixth in French 2000 Guineas), and we were running a little bit behind the bridle, while on good ground he travels into his races. This ground has blunted his speed.

“I felt he was spinning on the ground and going up and down on one spot, though to give him credit he dug very deep and fought back when the filly went past him.

“The ground was tacky and holding, and there was no bounce in it.”

Una Manning, Bolger’s daughter, added: “Poetic Flare has lost nothing in defeat. He loves his racing, loves his work. He’s an easy horse to deal with and to travel. Bringing him over here wasn’t going to be any sort of disadvantage to him even if the ground didn’t turn out like he wanted.”

Of Snow Lantern, Richard Hannon said: “I’m delighted with her run, it was a good, sound effort. She hit a flat spot, but the way she stayed on suggests she might want a mile and a quarter.

“The ground was a little bit sticky, but she showed she handles it, while she doesn’t have much to find with the winner.”