York trip could be on the Horizon for Dore

Horizon Dore could return to Britain later in the summer following his fine third in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Trained by Patrice Cottier in France, the four-year-old was third to King Of Steel on his first foray to Ascot for the Champion Stakes last October.

Following some fine form on home soil in the early part of this season – which included a narrow reversal in the Prix d’Ispahan – he returned to Berkshire for a shot at Auguste Rodin in one of the Royal meeting’s feature events, going down by less than two lengths to Aidan O’Brien’s star performer.

While Horizon Dore was scratched from Sandown’s Coral-Eclipse on Monday morning, York’s Juddmonte International Stakes could be on the agenda later in the summer.

“We were very happy with our results during Royal Ascot week,” said Pauline Chehboub, racing manager for her family’s Gousserie Racing operation who part-own the gelding.

“Horizon Dore ran a great race, mentally he grew a lot. Next time we can ride him more positively, depending on the draw.

“We have to decide the plan but he will have an entry for the Juddmonte International at York in August.”

She is already a Group Two winner and we will try to win a Group One

Also sporting the Gousserie Racing colours during the Royal meeting was Horizon Dore’s stablemate Classic Flower, who finished a creditable fifth behind Inisherin in the Commonwealth Cup.

Connections are now keen to see the consistent daughter of Calyx build on that performance and seek Group One honours before the end of the season.

“Classic Flower is a strong filly and she ran well too,” continued Chehboub. “She was the only filly in the top five.

“We will see what the plan is with our partner and trainer. But she is already a Group Two winner and we will try to win a Group One. Maybe the next target could be the Abbaye at ParisLongchamp during Arc weekend.”