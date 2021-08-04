York under consideration for Hermana Estrella
Fozzy Stack’s Hermana Estrella could return to action on the Knavesmire as a run in the Sky Bet Lowther Stakes is under consideration.
The two-year-old made a winning debut earlier in the campaign, announcing herself with an impressive victory in the Group Three Coolmore Stud Irish Fillies’ Sprint Stakes at Naas.
The daughter of Starspangledbanner was triumphant by a length over the six-furlong trip and defeated Gavin Cromwell’s Quick Suzy in the process.
The latter has gone on to taste Group Two success when taking the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot, but Hermana Estrella has not been seen since that Naas contest in May.
York could now be the scene of a comeback, however, with Stack considering the Group Two event for the filly’s first run since May.
“She might go to the Lowther Stakes up at York,” the trainer said.
“She’s a big filly and we decided that we’d just give her a bit of time.”
Stack confirmed that Hermana Estrella has not suffered any sort of injury setback, but rather has just been handled patiently due to her size.
“She’s not had an issue, she’s just a big filly,” he added.
“We are taking our time with her.”