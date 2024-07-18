Yorkshire tracks gearing up for Summer Festival start

The 16th Go Racing in Yorkshire Summer Festival begins at Pontefract on Friday evening.

It consists nine days of racing and takes in Redcar, York, Thirsk, Doncaster, Catterick, Beverley and Ripon.

With four music nights, highlighted by the Kaiser Chiefs at York on July 26, family fun days and a circus, the Yorkshire courses come together in an attempt to attract new audiences at the start of the summer holidays.

This year’s event, once again sponsored by Sky Bet, has chosen the Matt Hampson Foundation as its charity partner, and there is a good reason why.

Yorkshire-based jockey Graham Lee, who suffered life-changing injuries in a fall at Newcastle in November, visits the foundation for specialist therapy for two weeks every month.

The charity’s founder is former England rugby player Matt Hampson OBE who was left paralysed from the neck down when aged just 20.

The popular jump jockeys’ Nunthorpe will take place at York once more while there will be awards for leading trainer, jockey and best turned out horses across the festival.

One rider looking forward to the meeting is Jo Mason, who goes into the fixture with a full book of rides, four for the training partnership of her grandfather and uncle, Mick and David Easterby and with Scatter Penny, This Years Love and Late Arrival all winners last time out, there is every chance she can take an early lead in the Sky Bet leading jockey competition.

“Scatter Penny won first time out at Nottingham. She was very green but stayed on and will have come on for the run. She should give a good account of herself,” said Mason.

“This Years Love is looking for a hat-trick. He likes a stiff finish, having won twice at Beverley and would suit a step up in trip. I hope they don’t nick him for jumping because I like riding him on the flat!

“Late Arrival won last time out at Pontefract, loves cut in the ground, loves Pontefract and loves a stiff finish.

“I’m really looking forward to the week. A couple of years ago I was leading jockey for most of the week but faltered near the end, so we’ll give it another shot this year.”