You Got To Me and Content clash again in Yorkshire Oaks
An Irish Oaks rematch will take place at York on Thursday after both You Got To Me and Content were declared for the Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks.
Ralph Beckett’s filly registered her first top-level success when scooping Classic honours at the Curragh, withstanding the late challenge of Aidan O’Brien’s Content, who was supplemented for this 12-furlong contest after being beaten less than a length.
They look the main protagonists from the Classic generation with Ribblesdale one-two, O’Brien’s Port Fairy and David O’Meara’s Lava Stream, also representing the three-year-old division.
Of the older brigade, John and Thady Gosden rely on both the experienced Emily Upjohhn and the untapped potential of Queen Of The Pride.
The former is an ever-present in Group One competition, while her Qatar Racing-owned stablemate is getting better with every start and now makes her first outing at the highest level.
William Haggas’ Sea Theme won the Galtres Stakes at this meeting last year and has a first Group One spin, with Hughie Morrison’s Aphrodite Fillies’ Stakes scorer Mistral Star completing the eight-strong line-up.
Royal Ascot heroine Leovanni heads the nine heading to post for the opening Sky Bet Lowther Stakes.
The Queen Mary winner is one of three in the mix for trainer Karl Burke along with Unspoken Love and Naas Listed winner Miss Lamai.
Princess Margaret Stakes second and third, Eve Johnson Houghton’s Betty Clover and Beckett’s Tales Of The Heart, saw the Ascot form given a timely boost by the winner Simmering in France at the weekend, with O’Brien’s Ballyhane Stakes victor Heavens Gate the sole Irish raider.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox