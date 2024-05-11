You Got To Me makes all for gutsy Oaks Trial success
You Got To Me put up a front-running display full of class and no little guts to hold all-comers in the William Hill Oaks Trial Fillies’ Stakes at Lingfield.
Sharply to the head of affairs and racing with lots of zest in the early exchanges, Ralph Beckett’s charge was a long way clear at one stage under Hector Crouch.
It looked like the cavalry had arrived to collar the leader inside the final two furlongs, with Treasure and Danielle emerging as huge threats.
But they could not put You Got To Me (7-2) away, and in the end it was Ryan Moore on Rubies Are Red who came from the clouds to get within half a length of the victor.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox