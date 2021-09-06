‘You have to go for it’ – Dettori ready for Palace Pier v Baaeed in QEII

Frankie Dettori is relishing the prospect of a clash between Baaeed and Palace Pier in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot on Champions Day.

The popular Italian has been a near ever present in the saddle during Palace Pier’s career to date, missing just one of the Kingman colt’s 10 starts, and they have met with defeat only once – finishing third in testing conditions for last year’s QEII.

John and Thady Gosden’s charge is four from four so far this season, taking his Group One tally to five with triumphs in the Lockinge at Newbury, the Queen Anne at Royal Ascot and the Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville.

But he looks set to face one of the toughest tests of his career if returning to Berkshire next month, with the William Haggas-trained Baaeed emerging as a serious rival after maintaining his unbeaten record in Sunday’s Prix du Moulin de Longchamp.

“Baaeed looked very impressive in the Moulin,” Dettori said on Monday.

“The races are there. If you’ve got the horses you go for the same races. I’m sure he will turn up.

Frankie Dettori and Palace Pier winning the Lockinge at Newbury (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

“They will all be there. There is nowhere to hide this time of year. You have to take the gloves off and go for it.

“As for Palace Pier, I’m not going to talk negative about him. He’s beaten what’s been put in front of him. Everyone wants to take his title away – and at the moment they have failed.

“Let’s hope it carries on that way.”