Younger racegoers targeted in Champions Series initiative
A new initiative has been launched by Qipco British Champions Series aimed at attracting younger racegoers to top Flat meetings during the summer.
‘Club 26’ is a free-to-join club for people aged between 18-26, with initial ticket offers announced being £10 general admission for club members to the Qipco Guineas Festival at Newmarket on May 6-7 and British Champions Day at Ascot in October.
Further discounted offers will be announced, while club members can benefit from behind-the-scenes tours and raceday previews.
Rod Street, chief executive of Qipco British Champions Series, said: “Our objective is to get a younger audience closer to horse racing, by involving them in some of the best Flat racing occasions in the calendar. Horse racing takes a bit of understanding, but by involving people more closely in the racing experience, we know the magic can rub off and create lifetime aficionados.
“We believe the initial offer is fantastic value and there will be more to come as the British Flat racing season goes on.”
Sheikh Fahad, director of Qipco and whose colours were carried to 2000 Guineas glory by Kameko in 2020, said: “We are passionate about attracting young people to horse racing as future fans and participants and are very proud to launch Club 26 ahead of the Qipco Guineas Festival.
“We have lots of exciting plans for the Club and hope it educates and encourages more 18-26 year olds, who are key to the future of this sport, to come racing.”
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox