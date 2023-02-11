Zanza records landmark success for PhIlip Hobbs in Denman Chase
Course specialist Zanza provided Philip Hobbs with his 3,000th winner in the Betfair Denman Chase.
Hobbs went the whole of January without a winner as he edged closer to the landmark figure – and it was apt that a stable stalwart like Zanza would provide him with it.
The nine-year-old has only won seven races under rules, with the last five of them now all being at Newbury.
The 16-1 chance was ridden by Tom O’Brien, who since the retirement of Richard Johnson has been stable jockey for Hobbs and his delight was evident as he raised his arm aloft on crossing the line seven lengths ahead of 9-4 favourite Hitman.
For Hobbs, trainer of the likes of Rooster Booster, Monkerhostin, Flagship Uberalles, Menorah, Captain Chris and Defi De Seuil, it was undoubtedly special to have such a winner in a Grade Two event
