Zarinsk and Power Under Me at the double for Lyons

Zarinsk dictated affairs to run out a convincing winner the Cornelscourt Stakes as Ger Lyons and Colin Keane enjoyed a big-race double at Leopardstown.

The daughter of Kodiac was a classy operator at two and was not disgraced on her return here when third behind Aidan O’Brien’s Classic contender Never Ending Story over seven furlongs in the “Priory Belle” 1,000 Guineas Trial Stakes – form significantly boosted by the effort of runner-up Matilda Picotte in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket.

Upped to a mile for this Group Three event, the Juddmonte-owned filly was quickly to the fore under and once Keane kicked for home rounding the home bend the 11-2 shot soon drew clear of the chasing pack who were unable to reel her in close home.

“She’s honest and is surprisingly light compared to what she looks like. I don’t think ground is any issue to her. That ground is horrible, good ground would be no problem to her,” said Lyons.

“It’s pure heart that keeps her doing that. I’d love her to relax more and help him get it a bit easier.

“It’s been all about black type for her and we’ll go Group Two with the hope that she matures into a horse for here on (Irish) Champions Weekend.

“As Colin says if she is going to be at the very top table it might be over in America.”

In the very next race the trainer and jockey combined to land the Group Three Amethyst Stakes with Power Under Me (9-1).

A Listed winner over course and distance last October, the five-year-old came home with a late rattle to down Fozzy Stack’s You Send Me by half a length.

“That’s more like it, but Colin said it turned into a bit of a sprint which probably suited him and maybe gives a false reading on the horse,” Lyons continued.

“He’s probably between trips, not an out-an-out miler and not quick enough for the proper sprints anymore.

“He loves the ground and you can see that with his confirmation and his action. I thought that type of race was within his remit but his last two runs didn’t fill me with any confidence.

“Seven furlongs to a mile and Listed or Group Three is his thing. You will never see him on anything quicker than good to soft.

“The only negative is that Vincent (Gaul, owner) is not here today as he’s at home at a house party. He loves his racing and it’s a pity he’s not here to see him.”

The victory brought up a 107-1 treble on the card for Keane having also won aboard Dermot Weld’s Azazat earlier on the card.