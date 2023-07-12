Zarinsk secures front-running success at Fairyhouse
Zarinsk made every yard of the running to take home the spoils in the Darley Irish EBF Brownstown Stakes at Fairyhouse.
Trained by Ger Lyons, Zarinsk won a Listed race as a juvenile last term and had already bagged a Leopardstown Group Three over a mile back in May.
Carrying a 3lb penalty for that success, Zarinsk was sent off an 85-40 chance in the hands of Colin Keane as she tried to bounce back from a Group Two defeat in France last month.
The three-year-old smartly away for Keane, establishing an early lead which she maintained all the way to the line to secure Group Three gold over seven furlongs.
Cigamia came home second, beaten two and a half lengths, with 6-5 favourite American Sonja a further length and a quarter back in third.
Lyons, who was winning the race for the fifth time since 2010, said: “She’s a queen and seven furlongs around a bend is made for her. She’s honest out and is holding the yard together this year.
“She holds an entry in the Matron Stakes and it’s all about black type for (owner) Juddmonte. I’m delighted for them and their support.
“She’s not really ground dependent but doesn’t want extremes. She doesn’t want heavy and she doesn’t want firm.
“She’s very straight forward, as you could see there. If you wanted to make a race for her, that was it.”
